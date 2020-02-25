Our Wacky News Media

It is no surprise to any reader of this site that our “mainstream” news media have gone stark, raving mad. Maybe it is good that they have come out of the closet, once and for all. Their insane hatred of President Trump is, if nothing else, clarifying. Here are two examples from the last 24 hours.

First, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, who says that Vladimir Putin dictated the appointment of Richard Grenell as Acting Director of National Intelligence, because President Trump is a “Russian operative.”

MSNBC is literally InfoWars. Omg. https://t.co/GD5aiEIRkU — Laura Christian (@laurahinderaker) February 23, 2020



Laura Christian says that MSNBC “is literally InfoWars,” but that is unfair to InfoWars. MSNBC’s line is the exact opposite of the truth, as President Trump has reversed the last administration’s policies by standing up to the Russians.

Speaking of the Russians, they have become the Democratic Party’s foreign policy obsession. How ironic! During the Cold War, when Russia controlled a vast empire dedicated to the destruction of the United States of America, most post-Kennedy Democrats couldn’t say a bad word about them. Anti-anti-Communism was their default position. And some Democrats still revere, or did until recently, the defunct Soviet Union. But suddenly, it seems that there is a Russian under every bed. To quote the Grass Roots, where were you when I needed you?

Hence this exchange between President Trump and CNN’s Democratic Party operative Jim Acosta:

Watch: CNN’s Jim @Acosta and President @realDonaldTrump just had quite a clash over Russia pic.twitter.com/eNyzavWuzi — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 25, 2020



The idea that the Russians had anything to do with President Trump’s 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton is ridiculous, but it has ossified into dogma among Democrats. Their expressed fear that the Russians might “meddle” again in 2020 is merely a cover for their apprehension that Donald Trump will once again defeat a weak Democratic nominee.