This is straight out of InstaPundit, but it’s too good not to pass on. For a moment, the mask drops and WaPo tells the truth about the Left’s agenda:

Satire dead @kenklippenstein: One of the more mask off headlines I’ve seen in awhile pic.twitter.com/Ci9qp9ZFwq” — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 19, 2020



What the Washington Post means by “democracy” is not what you and I mean. Keep this in mind next time you hear a liberal say that President Trump is a threat to our “democracy.”