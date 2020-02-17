Posted on February 17, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Election, Bernie Sanders

Topless protester at brainless rally

I found the video below via Twitter and the obligatory tabloid story in the New York Post’s “Topless protester confronts Bernie Sanders, de Blasio at Nevada campaign rally.” The whole thing reminds me of the famous New York Post headline about the “Headless body in topless bar.”  In this case, however, there must be a metaphor struggling to get out.

