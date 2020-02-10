Video: The “Authentic Frontier Gibberish” of Joe Biden

As Scott notes below, sleuths have been unable to find a direct film source for Joe Biden’s inexplicable recall of “lying dog-faced pony soldier,” but I think for Joe’s next rhetorical trick, maybe he’ll let loose with “sallywagin’ hornswogglin’ cracker coaker” from Blazing Saddles, which was duly pronounced “authentic frontier gibberish.”

In fact, this scene looks like pretty faithful rendition of Biden’s increasingly senile campaign (just 1:48 long):

Now who can argue with that? Joe does indeed express a courage little seen in this day and age.

Meanwhile, another reader thinks the most faithful source material may be this Japanese anime cartoon:

As I’ve long said, Power Line readers really do represent diversity of expertise!