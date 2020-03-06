Another Question the Media Won’t Ask

As Paul notes below, the “objective” media is falling all over itself to explain Elizabeth Warren’s collapse as the result of sexism, despite the mountain of evidence that voters (including women voters in her home state) just don’t like her. Reminds me of the old story about the dog food company that spent millions hiring marketing consultants to determine why their dog food wasn’t selling, and after a lot of elaborate theories, someone came up with a clear explanation: dogs didn’t like the food.

Yet somehow the media isn’t just as curious about the collapse of Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, especially in the South, especially after doing so well with hispanic voters in Nevada. True, there aren’t as many hispanic voters in the southern states (except Texas, where Bernie was close), but his poor showing with black voters ought to raise some questions. Such as: is it possible that anti-Semitism explains Bernie’s poor showing among black voters?

Maybe not, but step back a minute. A central tenet of the left today is that America is awash in residual racism against blacks. Could not the same be true of anti-Semitism? While the massive residual racism today is often said to be “implicit” or “unconscious,” you hardly need look very far to find explicit anti-Semitic statements from, for example, “The Squad,” not to mention golden oldies like Jesse Jackson’s famous “Hymietown” remark from 1984, and the entire encyclopedia of Al Sharpton’s comments over the years.

As we noted here a few times, the media said as little as possible about black “homophobia” toward Pete Buttigieg (who was on course to be wiped out in the South among black voters before he dropped out), always changing the subject as quickly as possible when it came up.

Don’t expect the media or pollsters to look very closely into this possibility. File this next to the other question no one in the media will ask Democrats: How many genders are there?