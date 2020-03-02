Joementum: That thing he does

The powers-that-be in the Democratic Party are orchestrating Joementum into a frenzy. If they have their way, the man will meet the moment if he can remember where he’s going.

The video clip below appears to have been taken from Biden’s remarks at Texas Southern University in Houston today when he made his best effort to recite the self-evident truths set forth in the Declaration of Independence (below, C-SPAN video here). I’m filing this under Laughter is the Best Medicine.

Quotable quote: “You know the thing.”