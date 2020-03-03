Pence does AIPAC

Vice President Pence addressed AIPAC’s annual policy conference in Washington yesterday. I have posted the video below. The White House has posted the text of Pence’s speech here.

The depth of the Trump administration’s support for Israel, as faithfully recounted by Pence, is astonishing. It is hard to believe that any other of the 2016 Republican contenders would have had the audacity to do all that Trump has done. As for any current Democrat, unfortunately, AIPAC’s bipartisan mission to the contrary notwithstanding, fughgettaboutit.

Quotable quote: “Today, the leading candidate for the presidential nomination of the party of Harry S. Truman openly and repeatedly attacks Israel as a racist state and defames AIPAC as, of all things, as he said, a, quote, platform for ‘bigotry.’ Even more troubling, when Bernie Sanders smeared Israel at last week’s [Democratic presidential candidates’ debate], not a single candidate on that stage stood up to challenge him. But I’ll promise you: We will always call out those who try to cloak their animus towards Israel inside the phony mantle of friendship.”