I’ve been watching the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings, but they make for difficult viewing. I don’t think there are more than two reporters seeking to elicit information either from the president, the vice president, or the knowledgeable experts sharing the platform with them at any given briefing. The briefings are on average a disgusting spectacle insofar as the press refuses to play any role other than the fool (and I don’t mean fool, Shakespearean style) for Trump. It’s almost like they are trying to act up and look stupid, but they’re not trying. It comes naturally.

Alex Berenson is a former New York Times reporter, award-winning novelist novelist, and author of the anti-pot book Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence. Unfortunately, he does not attend the White House press briefings to pose questions about the models used by the White House or how they are performing against the facts to date. One has to turn to his Twitter feed.

Berernson displays a contrarian attitude. He has developed his own form of herd immunity. He may have made a mistake or two, but he raises issues that require attention in the continuing crisis.

Attention citizens! Your Dept. Of Pandemia wishes to report that, contrary to your foolish speculation, it is not drunk on power. Not even tipsy. All citizens must stop saying so immediately. Those who do not will be arrested for their own protection. Attention citizens! — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 5, 2020

Attention citizens! Your Dept. Of Pandemia wishes to report that the word “unemployment” is no longer to be used. Henceforth citizens shall report they are “on sabbatical” or “practicing unpaid social distancing.” Attention citizens! — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 4, 2020

Attention citizens! Your Dept. of Pandemia wishes to congratulate our nation's brave deputies for enforcing the new and improved social distancing laws, which now include fish. Expect more arrests soon as further improvements are made. Attention citizens!https://t.co/iCC3Ff0feP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 4, 2020

Interested readers can scroll down through Berenson’s Twitter feed. As I focus on Minnesota, Berenson focuses on Oregon, but his tweets take up the big picture as well. Here are two linked highlights.