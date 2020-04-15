Media Fail of the Day

To paraphrase the great Will Rogers, it’s hard to single out the most glaring media embarrassment of the day when you have the whole media competing to see who can be the most stupid.* But the winner is this Associated Press story, as it appeared in a New Orleans paper yesterday:

And yet our media overlords wonder why the idea of “fake news” has so much traction with the public.

* The original Will Rogers quip is: “It’s no trouble being a humorist when you have the whole government working for you.”

Of course, it morning out here on the Left Coast where I am, so there’s still plenty of time for someone else—the Washington Post maybe—to surpass this idiocy.