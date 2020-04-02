The China syndrome

Further to Paul Mirengoff’s “Don’t let China off the hook,” I want to offer a few resources that I have found to be helpful so far:

• First and foremost among those I have saved is Jim Geraghty’s NR Morning Jolt The Comprehensive Timeline of China’s COVID-19 Lies.” Subhead: “A day-by-day, month-by-month breakdown of China’s coronavirus coverup and the irreparable damage it has caused around the globe.” The whole thing is full of links that document Geraghty’s timeline. It opens:

The story of the coronavirus pandemic is still being written. But at this early date, we can see all kinds of moments where different decisions could have lessened the severity of the outbreak we are currently enduring. You have probably heard variations of, “Chinese authorities denied that the virus could be transferred from human to human until it was too late.” What you have probably not heard is how emphatically, loudly, and repeatedly the Chinese government insisted human transmission was impossible, long after doctors in Wuhan had concluded human transmission was ongoing — and how the World Health Organization assented to that conclusion, despite the suspicions of other outside health experts.

Whole thing here.

• Kapil Komireddi adds this narrative exposition in The Critic (UK): “The Coronavirus Cover-Up.” Subhead: “How the West’s fear of appearing racist obscures the blunders at the beginning of this outbreak.”

• Nick Wadhams and Jennifer Jacobs report today for Bloomberg News: “China Concealed Extent of Virus Outbreak, U.S. Intelligence Says.” No subhead!

• Rebecca Heinrichs writes for Hudson and the Federalist with a few more notes on China: “What Americans Can Learn From Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau About Limiting Coronavirus.” Subhead: “We treasure our civil liberties and aren’t going to sign up to permit the government to track our movements, but we can learn from the principles applied by Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.”

• Paul and I have drawn on the works of the Hoover Institution’s Michael Auslin. Hoover has compiled his articles and interviews here.

• And the China syndrome extends to the so-called World Health Organization. Ben Weingarten writes at the Federalist: “As Long As Communist China Controls The World Health Organization, It’s Completely Unreliable.” Subhead: “While the WHO gives China its imprimatur, evidence continues to mount of China’s malign role in every aspect of this pandemic.”