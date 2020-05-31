I wrote an appreciation of Andrew McCarthy’s Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency on its publication date this past August in “All the president’s men, Obama style.” I wrote a little bit more about the book when I posted a video of McCarthy speaking about it. I also put Ball of Collusion first among my books of 2019, which were heavy with books on the biggest scandal by far in American political history.

The paperback edition of the book will be coming out this September. McCarthy’s Washington Examiner essay “Exposing the hoax” reads like a new preface or afterword to the forthcoming paperback edition. Highly recommended.