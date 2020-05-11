I recognize precisely one exception to the wasteland of Sunday morning gabfests, and that is Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on FOX News. I like the name of the show, I like the host, and I like her guests. When it comes to a correct understanding of the big stories of the Trump era, no one has a higher batting average in this ballpark than Maria.

At the moment I am alternating between her interview with RCP’s Tom Bevan (video below) and her regular weekday show on FOX Business. It appears that no one’s in the kitchen with Maria!