Stelter on stilts

David Rutz has put together a hilarious Washington Free Beacon SUPERcuts video of Brian Stelter calling out conservatives for their obsession with the Russia probe (via Twitter below). The video has struck a nerve; it has garnered more than 1.5 million viewers on Twitter. It is also posted here on YouTube. There are a lot of us out here laughing at and hating on Brian Stelter and CNN. This is an instant boomerang classic.
UPDATE: Fox News declares that the video has gone viral.
This video only gets better with each viewing.
Via @FreeBeacon:
Projection: CNN’s @brianstelter Accuses Conservative Media of ‘Obsession’ With Russia Probe
pic.twitter.com/GA8xcW4nJ5
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 12, 2020