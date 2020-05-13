Stelter on stilts

David Rutz has put together a hilarious Washington Free Beacon SUPERcuts video of Brian Stelter calling out conservatives for their obsession with the Russia probe (via Twitter below). The video has struck a nerve; it has garnered more than 1.5 million viewers on Twitter. It is also posted here on YouTube. There are a lot of us out here laughing at and hating on Brian Stelter and CNN. This is an instant boomerang classic.

UPDATE: Fox News declares that the video has gone viral.