Chronicles of the Crazy Time (10)

It’s barely noon here out here on the Left Coast, and already my Krazy Kup overfloweth. A (very) few highlights:

• What is it with liberals and Hollywood types and blackface? Now the NBC hit “30 Rock” is memory-holing four episodes that featured white characters in blackface:

Four episodes of 30 Rock, including two featuring Jane Krakowski’s Jenna character in blackface, are being removed from subscription streaming services Hulu and Amazon Prime and have also been made unavailable for sale on purchase platforms such as iTunes and Google Play. The episodes, which will no longer air on traditional TV either, were pulled at the request of NBCUniversal executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. A source tells Vulture the four episodes, some of which have already vanished, should be gone by the end of this week.

But wait, there’s more!

Mary Poppins Branded ‘Racist’ by US Academic Over Soot Scene An American academic has criticised Mary Poppins for projecting racial stereotypes, saying Dame Julie Andrews’s character wears “blackface” during one scene. Writing for The New York Times, Professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner – a gender studies professor at Linfield College, Oregon – sharply criticises the scene where Mary Poppins joins Dick Van Dyke’s chimneysweep Bert to dance on a rooftop. The pair both get covered in soot as the dance number “Step in Time” is performed. Pollack-Pelzner says that, while the scene may be comic, the author of the Mary Poppins books, PL Travers, often associated chimney sweeps’ blackened faces with racial caricatures.

Wait till Prof. Pollack-Pelzner discovers what auto mechanics look like after they’ve worked under a car for a couple hours. Nooses will be the least of NASCAR’s worries.

• Speaking of Fake Noose, Bubba Wallace at first doubled-down on the NASCAR noose scare, before gracefully backing down on Twitter this morning:

But this is not the only loose noose panic of the last week. Out in Oakland, a series of nooses were spotted at Lake Merritt Park, and set off a full-scale hate crime crusade. That is, until the black person who put them up for exercise purposes several months ago stepped forward:

OAKLAND — Oakland’s mayor said five ropes found hanging from trees in a city park are nooses and racially-charged symbols of terror but a resident said they are merely exercise equipment that he put up there months ago. Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wedesday that a hate crime investigation was under way after a social media post identified a noose at the city’s popular Lake Merritt. Police said they searched the area on Tuesday and found five ropes attached to trees. . . Victor Sengbe, who is black, told KGO-TV that the ropes were part of a rigging that he and his friends used as part of a larger swing system. He also shared video of the swing in use. “Out of the dozen and hundreds and thousands of people that walked by, no one has thought that it looked anywhere close to a noose. Folks have used it for exercise. It was really a fun addition to the park that we tried to create,” Sengbe said. “It’s unfortunate that a genuine gesture of just wanting to have a good time got misinterpreted into something so heinous,” he told the station.

Of course, Oakland’s politicians can’t back down:

[Oakland Mayor Libby] Schaaf said officials must “start with the assumption that these are hate crimes.” However, the mayor and Nicholas Williams, the city’s director of parks recreation, also said it didn’t matter whether the ropes were meant to send a racist message. “Intentions don’t matter when it comes to terrorizing the public,” Schaaf said. “It is incumbent on all of us to know the actual history of racial violence, of terrorism, that a noose represents and that we as a city must remove these terrorizing symbols from the public view.” “The symbolism of the rope hanging in the tree is malicious regardless of intent. It’s evil, and it symbolizes hatred,” Williams said.

Pretty clear what the end point is going to be: tying any rope into a loop, no matter whether for use in rigging a sail on a boat or making a garage roll-up door pull, must be banned and never taught by the Boy Scouts or anyone else ever again.

By the way, is relevant that Oakland’s mayor is white?

• By far the craziest story of the day comes from John and Scott’s backyard in Minneapolis, where the New York Times has a story about a neighborhood that decided to open itself up to the homeless, and further resolved not to call the police in the event of any trouble. And you’ll never guess what happened next! You have to read it, not to believe it. For those of you without access to the Times, here are a few highlights from this long feature:

After the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, Ms. Albers, who is white, and many of her progressive neighbors have vowed to avoid calling law enforcement into their community. Doing so, they believed, would add to the pain that black residents of Minneapolis were feeling and could put them in danger.