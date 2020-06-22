Liberals Bring the War Home

Minneapolis got away with being a liberal city for quite a while, but the rot was deep and the decline was inevitable. Now the city vies with Seattle, Chicago and Baltimore as a haven for crime. When the crime was limited to minority neighborhoods, Minneapolis’s city fathers–to the extent any are left–were willing to put up with it. But that is no longer true. Murder now reaches into the heart of “progressive” Minnesota.

Violence is general across the now-lawless city:

There have been 1,600 reports of gunfire in Minneapolis in the past 30 days, according to police. | https://t.co/GlOm02CF0V pic.twitter.com/HeiS5FwKbQ — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 22, 2020



But that isn’t the worst of it, if you are a liberal. This cuts to the quick:

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Downtown Minneapolis stabbing.

Fifth and Nicollet is just a block, or a block and a half, from my old law firm. This is the heart of downtown Minneapolis, where liberals have closeted themselves, hoping that the violence they have encouraged elsewhere won’t find its way to them. That is, for obvious reasons, a forlorn hope.

When I joined the law firm I was lawyer number 74. Today, after explosive growth and two mergers, the firm is international, with many offices worldwide and well over 1,000 lawyers, one of the 50 biggest in the world. Long ago, my firm was a famously conservative organization. But those days are long gone. In recent years, it has been left-wing, like every major law firm that I know of. You want us to kneel? We’ll kneel! But somehow, that subservience hasn’t kept the violence at bay. Now it is within 150 yards.

Tomorrow? Who knows?