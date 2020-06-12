The Rioters Are Bigots, Too

Hans Bader writes:

Widespread anti-semitic vandalism accompanied the recent protests that followed the tragic killing of George Floyd. The Times of Israel reports that “synagogues, schools and Jewish memorials” in Los Angeles were “vandalized with anti-Semitic, anti-Israel slogans” and “Jewish-owned businesses” were looted. The Jerusalem Post reports that “Protesters also vandalized and damaged Congregation Beth Ahabah, a more than 200-year-old Reform congregation in Richmond, Virginia.”

Has this been widely reported in American newspapers? I haven’t seen it.

Sometimes it is hard to know whether ignorance or malice is at work:

In Philadelphia, protesters defaced the statue of Matthias Baldwin, a white abolitionist who fought against slavery three decades before it ended. As the Post Millennial notes, they spray-painted… the words “murderer” and “colonizer” near his name despite the fact that he fought against slavery, fought for black voting rights, and even helped build schools for black children.

Here, I’m guessing the rioters were intentionally sticking up for Communism:

In Washington, DC, protesters defaced the memorial to victims of communism, which took the lives of more than 100 million people in the 20th Century.

If the Antifa crowd gets its way, they will add substantially to that 100 million total.