You Can’t Loot Us, We’re Progressives!

There is nothing good about rioting, looting and burning, but these evils sometimes provide clarifying moments. Such as when progressives realize that the looters are coming for them, too. It shouldn’t be a news flash, but progressives are often surprised to learn that their support for left-wing causes, including criminal activity, doesn’t accord them any special status.

A case in point, from North Carolina’s Post Millenial: “Editor of progressive newspaper celebrated protestors—then they stormed and trashed her office.” The editor is named Leigh Tauss. She initially cheered on anti-police protesters:

The crowd is extremely peaceful and groups and many are wearing masks and trying to keep distance. #Raleigh #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/1XgZc3nuvp — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) May 30, 2020



But mobs gonna mob. This came a few hours later:

I went into the hallway. I heard someone l enter the office and what sounded like smashing inside. We are a small newspaper with a handful of desktops. I’m now hiding in the basement. — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) May 31, 2020



Odd, needing to hide from fellow progressives. Then, after her progressive newspaper’s office was destroyed by rioters:

I’m devastated. We are a progressive newspaper. Last night I was inside when the first brick was thrown #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/MJvPdscyqf — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) May 31, 2020



The “protesters” added insult to injury:

“Who the fuck is next?” A protester shouts. “Your daughter? Your grandma? That’s why we out here.” #raleigh pic.twitter.com/nCU6HYgP9b — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020



James Pinkerton gets the last word, via Ann Althouse:

Flashback to Moscow, 1937: “Dear Comrade Stalin: Please tell me what I've done wrong and how I can atone. Here in the Lubyanka, I await your wise judgment.” 2/2 https://t.co/IJk39KGpwY — James P. Pinkerton (@JamesPPinkerton) June 1, 2020



Another case in point is ESPN sportswriter Chris Palmer. Also from the Post Millenial: “ESPN writer cheers on riots⁠—then they show up near his house so he calls them ‘animals.'”

This juxtaposition tells the story:



What a shock–looters will attack gated communities “down the street.” Who knew? Let’s just say liberals are slow learners.