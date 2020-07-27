Essential Fleccas reports

Essential Fleccas caught up with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler for a quick interview on the Portland riots. Nadler responded it’s all a myth. By the evidence of the video, however, news of Nadler’s stomach reduction surgery is a myth and he needs to shelter in place to protect himself from the epidemic. The Portland riots — who doesn’t know they’re the real thing? If Nadler’s news intake is limited to CNN, that might explain things.

Stephen Green and Glenn Reynolds have more here at InstaPundit, but don’t tell Nadler. I’m not sure he’s in any condition to take it.