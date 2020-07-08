Princeton faculty letter demands end to academic freedom

On July 4, a group of more than 400 Princeton faculty members and (from the look of it) hangers-on sent a letter the college’s president and other leaders on the subject of “anti-black racism.” After a few perfunctory and unsupported allegations about this phenomenon, the authors proceed to the business at hand. They present several dozen “demands.”
Each demand seems more outlandish than the last until, finally, we get to the apogee:
Constitute a committee composed entirely of faculty that would oversee the investigation and discipline of racist behaviors, incidents, research, and publication on the part of faculty, following a protocol for grievance and appeal to be spelled out in Rules and Procedures of the Faculty. Guidelines on what counts as racist behavior, incidents, research, and publication will be authored by a faculty committee for incorporation into the same set of rules and procedures.
Thus, as Zaid Jilani tweeted, the faculty letter “calls for eliminating academic freedom via a committee that would review all publications for racist thought (racist defined by the committee).”
Would empirical research into policing that showed little or no anti-black racial bias be deemed racist? How about empirical research that showed a strong link between raising children in households without a father and crime, drug addiction, and low educational achievement? How about a biography of Thomas Jefferson that wasn’t sufficiently condemnatory or that focused only on his public accomplishments, as opposed to his private life?
In the university context, a research police is tantamount to a thought police. Here is the full list of the authoritarians and dupes who are calling on Princeton to establish a research police. (Note the name in italics near the end. It looks like someone was having a laugh.)
