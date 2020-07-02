The Right Fights Back

Paul wrote earlier about the Minneapolis Effect. For those of us living in Minnesota, the effect is very real. But the Minnesota right is fighting back. My organization, Center of the American Experiment, has sponsored a poll that finds, among other things, that 85% of Minnesotans support law enforcement. We will soon begin a campaign to mobilize support behind law enforcement, including 38 billboards, radio ads, a social media campaign, a live webinar featuring Heather Mac Donald that we will be announcing soon, and more.

The current issue of our magazine, Thinking Minnesota, is at the printer. This is what the cover looks like:

The cover story on the riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul is by John Phelan and Tom Steward and is, in my opinion, riveting. It is uploaded via Scribd below, and I highly recommend it. Over the next few days I will be uploading some of the other major articles in the magazine, including one by Scott Johnson and Kevin Roche on COVID.

Thinking Minnesota is a terrific magazine with an impressive reach; the current issue will go out to an audience of 97,000. It focuses mostly on Minnesota, but pretty much all of the content is of interest no matter where you live. If you would like to subscribe (for free), all you have to do is send your name and address in an email to [email protected] and we will add you to the subscription list. Also, if you would like to support our work, you can go here to donate.