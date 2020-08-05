Guess Who Wants Cops Around? Blacks

Gallup has a new poll out today with the headline “Black Americans Want Police to Retain Local Presence.” This headline understates the findings a bit, as the summary says “most [blacks] (81%) want police to spend same amount of or more time in their area.” (The actual numbers are 61% same; 20 percent more time.)

The Gallup report, part of its new initiative called the Gallup Center on Black Voices, goes out of its way to obscure the meaning of these findings, spending a lot of time dwelling on large gaps in the answers between white and black sentiments about policing. Only 19 percent of black respondents want less policing in their neighborhood, despite high rates of mistrust of the police, and only 22 percent of blacks say they favor abolishing the police.

This finding is also curious: “Asian Americans are the most likely to want less police presence where they live, with 28% saying this. That contrasts with 12% of White Americans, 17% of Hispanic Americans and 19% of Black Americans.” Asians reported negative attitudes toward police not far different from blacks, which casts doubt on a simple income hypothesis, since Asians are among the highest income groups in the country.

More evidence that the “Defund the Police” movement is mostly an enthusiasm of white progressives.

Bonus: You know what institution fares much much worse than police on their worst day? The media. Yesterday Gallup and the Knight Foundation published survey results showing that the public overwhelmingly thinks the news media is biased. Key takeaways:

A majority of Americans currently see “a great deal” (49%) or “a fair amount” (37%) of political bias in news coverage.