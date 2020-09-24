Catching Up With California and Texas

Busy week, with a LOT to catch up on. Stay tuned; I will. In the meantime, two important videos about California and Texas.

First up, the great J.P. Sears. The COVOD-19 lockdown is probably bad for his touring act, but it has meant that he’s producing more videos for us to enjoy. Although he lives (I think) in Colorado, he turns his attention here to California, or as he puts it, “the world’s largest prison” (or, in one of his better formulations, California’s “homeless-industrial complex”):

Turning to Texas, we knew already that Congressman Dan Crenshaw is a total mensch, but this joint ad for himself and other Republican candidates in Texas is worth taking in for its sheer joy: