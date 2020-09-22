Defund Your Police, Not Theirs

This is a fun entry in the annals of liberal hypocrisy: Alyssa Milano, who I take it is an actress, is a lefty with a big Twitter following. She has advocated defunding the police. Of course, when she says “the police,” she means your police, not hers. She and her husband thought an armed man was loose on their property, and they summoned the 101st Airborne Division.

Well, not quite, but a healthy slice of the local sheriff’s department. Turns out they needn’t have worried. The Daily Mail has the story, courtesy of some neighbors who evidently don’t think much of Milano’s anti-police advocacy. And as always with DM, there are lots of photos:

Actress and ‘Defund the police’ activist Alyssa Milano was quick to call cops when she believed an armed gunman was on her Bell Canyon property on Sunday morning. The call ignited a response that included seven Ventura County Sheriffs’ vehicles, one K-9 unit, a police helicopter and one Los Angeles Fire Department team that sat down the street on standby.

A neighbor tells DailyMail.com, ‘We first noticed the helicopter circling overhead very low and knew something was going on, it’s usually such a quiet community. Then we saw all the police cars parked in front of Alyssa’s home. They had their guns at the ready and seemed very serious.’

***

Alyssa and her talent agent husband Dave Bugliari, 39, they said, had dialed 911 when they heard what they believed to be gunshots on their 1.39-acre property.

***

A description was given of a suspect to the officers who was ‘male, 40-years old, with long rifle’.

***

The search by air and street level lasted over three hours and ended abruptly at 12.20 pm. It turned out it was a neighborhood teen with an air gun shooting at squirrels,’ a resident told the DailyMail.com. The male teenager witnessed the emergency response and later realized he was the cause and turned himself in. The officers then had an impromptu meeting with some of the residents in the Bell Canyon community center, confirming what they dubbed, ‘Squirrelgate.’

Public safety? Hey, if you are a low-income person living in a dangerous neighborhood, good luck. You’re on your own. But if you are a Hollywood celebrity living in a multi-million dollar mansion in a gated community, and a kid with an air gun happens by, call out the cops!

Because if you are a liberal, hypocrisy is part of your nature.