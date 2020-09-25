Don’t Bogart that point

The Minnesota Second District congressional election has been called off until next year due to the death of Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks. (The delay is dictated by Minnesota law adopted following the death of Paul Wellstone in 2002.) Weeks died this week at the age of 38. Everyone involved in the race expresses his or her condolences.

I learn from Jessie Van Berkel’s Star Tribune story that Minnesota is home, not to one, but rather to two “major parties” dedicated to marijuana legalization. The other is the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party.

I would like to say that explains a lot about the Twin Cities metropolitan area, but pacification is nowhere in sight. However, confusion abounds. Brain cells have gone missing. Perhaps that is the relevant side effect.

Democratic incumbent Angie (“ain’t it time we say goodbye”) Craig faces off against Republican Tyler Kistner in the rescheduled election next February 9. Kistner, a young veteran whose active duty extended to nine years in the Marines, is a good candidate. Check out his home page here. He had just started running television ads. He would appreciate your support. You can donate here.

We do hope that the Legal Marijuana Now Party names a replacement for Mr. Weeks. I believe that votes for the marijuana legalization candidates otherwise tilt Democratic.