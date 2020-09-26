Life In a Blue City

In the video below, filmed in Hollywood, a Prius driver is stopped by a mob of Antifa/BLM criminals. They try to haul him out of his car, but he gets away. They pursue him in multiple vehicles, and pickup cuts him off. Again the criminals try to assault him, and again he saves his life by driving away. The video ends with the victim being arrested and handcuffed by the police.

Another angle. Prius tries to drive around a protest in Hollywood as the mob converges on the vehicle, hitting it. The driver speeds off, prompting militants to chase it down in a truck, smash the windows, and try to pull the driver out of the car. pic.twitter.com/r4yHKWIv3A — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020



Steve Sailer headlines: “A Hollywood Prius Owner Is Now Thinking About Voting for Trump.” We are rapidly approaching the point where it is crazy to live in a blue city.