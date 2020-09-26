Posted on September 26, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Crime, Leftism Edit This

Life In a Blue City

In the video below, filmed in Hollywood, a Prius driver is stopped by a mob of Antifa/BLM criminals. They try to haul him out of his car, but he gets away. They pursue him in multiple vehicles, and pickup cuts him off. Again the criminals try to assault him, and again he saves his life by driving away. The video ends with the victim being arrested and handcuffed by the police.


Steve Sailer headlines: “A Hollywood Prius Owner Is Now Thinking About Voting for Trump.” We are rapidly approaching the point where it is crazy to live in a blue city.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses