Parents sue Montgomery County schools over race discrimination

I’ve written before about how Montgomery County, Maryland, where I live, discriminates against Asian-Americans in education. The discrimination consists of limiting the number of Asian-Americans admitted to the County’s “magnet” programs for gifted students.

The County wants more Black and Latino students in these programs. To achieve this, it admits these students based on lower standards than are required for other applicants. The result is the exclusion of some Asian-Americans due to their race.

In response to this blatant discrimination, and having failed to persuade the powers that be to end it, a group of parents has filed a lawsuit against the County school system. The group, organized as the Association for Education Fairness, is asking a federal court in Maryland to find that changes to the admissions process that have limited the number of Asian-American students violate the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

The facts underlying the lawsuit are basically those I recounted here. This article in the Daily Signal also discusses them. The complaint is here.

What is the likelihood that the parents’ discrimination claim will succeed? The federal courts around here are stacked in favor of the left. If the case gets to a jury, the panel is also likely to be dominated by liberals, including some of the same kind of people who elect school boards that discriminate on the basis of race without batting an eye.

At a minimum, though, the suit should succeed in shedding light on the degree to which the County discriminates against Asian-Americans. The County school board reportedly has thus far refused even to release complete information about the variables it uses to determine admissions into the magnet schools. Presumably, it will have to end its stonewalling as discovery proceeds in this lawsuit.

It seems to be dawning on Asian-Americans that the left disfavors them and, especially, their children. One school board member told the Asian-American parents that their “pursuit of the American dream is not necessarily everyone’s pursuit of the American dream.”

Some pursue the dream by making sure their children work hard at the things that put it within reach. Others pursue the dream for their children by holding gifted hard workers back.