The Dumbest Thing You’ll See Today

I generally avoid writing about events or people merely because they are dumb. We are so awash in stupidity that doing so would be more than a full-time job, and you and I both have better things to do with our time.

However: sometimes stupidity is entertaining, as in the video below. I don’t know what the event was, except that, per Mike Nayna’s tweet, it is a group of academics trying to “cure racism.” The other reason why the video is worthwhile is that, as Kurt Schlichter points out, there is one sane person in the picture, reacting silently but appropriately to the madness in front of him. My advice is, don’t let this kid go to college. His common sense could be ruined.