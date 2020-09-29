The outlier speaks

The knives are out in Washington for newly appointed White House COVID-19 task force member Dr. Scott Atlas. Joy Pullman explains why they’re out to get him in the Federalist column “Media Gunning For Scott Atlas Because He Keeps Exposing Coronavirus Lies.” Laura Ingraham invited Dr. Atlas to respond to the latest attacks on her show last night in the segment below.

The fallacious Dr. Fauci is one of the attackers who is out for Dr. Atlas’s scalp. I particularly enjoyed Dr. Atlas’s gibes at Fauci’s fallacies, but the central points Dr. Atlas makes are ones that I have emphasized over and over in my series on COVID-19 in Minnesota (now approaching The Playboy Philosophy in length) and are particularly close to my heart. One of these days they may even penetrate the fog.