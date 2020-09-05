Posted on September 5, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Coronavirus, Nancy Pelosi

The parable of Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi has done everything necessary to turn the story of her private visit to the closed hair salon in San Francisco into a timely political parable. The video below tells the parable in a form that is both compelling and enraging. Its power stems from its fidelity to the truth. I wish I could pay tribute to whoever is responsible for it, but I have no idea. I can only commend it to your attention and urge you to pass it on.

Via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit.

Responses