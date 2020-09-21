Posted on September 21, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court

The Pelosi confusion

FOX News covers House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appearance on the ABC News Sunday morning gabfest with George Stephanopoulos yesterday (video clip below). Pelosi simulates Dementia Joe in her tactful response to Stephanopoulos’s question asking about the “arrows” in the the Dems’ “quiver” to forestall the appointment a successor to Justice Ginsburg by anyone but Dementia Joe himself. Dementia appears to be the new thing, though in Pelosi’s case I infer that there is method in it.

