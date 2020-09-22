The pledge’s the thing

You may have heard that Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin yesterday. Having previously struggled to quote the most famous line in the Declaration of Independence — “you know the thing” — Biden wrestled with the Pledge of Allegiance. Once again, Biden lost. Didn’t they load the text into the teleprompter for him, or was Biden improvising?

Via Tristan Justice/Breitbart.

Joe Biden completely botches the Pledge of Allegiance: "I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real." pic.twitter.com/Gct4AEVWog — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2020

NOTE: Here is a video clip that does a better job of placing Biden’s recitation in context. He didn’t purport to recite the pledge. He just garbled it while emphasizing a point. I think Biden was improvising. I regret any implication to the contrary.