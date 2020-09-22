Posted on September 22, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden

The pledge’s the thing

You may have heard that Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin yesterday. Having previously struggled to quote the most famous line in the Declaration of Independence — “you know the thing” — Biden wrestled with the Pledge of Allegiance. Once again, Biden lost. Didn’t they load the text into the teleprompter for him, or was Biden improvising?

Via Tristan Justice/Breitbart.

NOTE: Here is a video clip that does a better job of placing Biden’s recitation in context. He didn’t purport to recite the pledge. He just garbled it while emphasizing a point. I think Biden was improvising. I regret any implication to the contrary.

