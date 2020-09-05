Trump Deserves Re-Election For This Alone

Yesterday, OMB Director Russell Vought issued on behalf of the Executive Office of the President a memorandum to the heads of all federal departments and agencies. The memorandum bans all agencies from “training” their employees in critical race theory or white privilege. It is a thing of beauty. Here is the memo, in its entirety. It is also embedded below.







The President should make this order, and his opposition to the half-baked racism and anti-Americanism that masquerade under the names of “equity” and “white privilege,” a centerpiece of his campaign. These leftist initiatives, which have been imposed on much of corporate America and the public schools as well as on government employees, are deeply unpopular.

Do you suppose a reporter will ask Joe Biden whether he agrees with this order, or is that too much to hope for?