Will Biden Pack the Court?

If Joe Biden wins the election, will he go along with the Democrats’ proposal to pack the Supreme Court? Good question! Biden admits, in fact, that it is “a legitimate question,” but one he prefers not to answer:

Joe Biden on court packing: "I'm not going to answer that question"



I think we can take it that the answer is “yes,” but don’t look for any “mainstream” reporters to press Biden on the issue.