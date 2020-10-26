Joe Biden didn’t conduct any in-person campaigning yesterday, nine days out from the election. The Biden campaign called a so-called lid on his activities yesterday at 11:30 a.m. He’s resting up. He’s sitting on a lead. He’s giving President Trump a chance to overtake him. I should like to think it’s a lid too far, but that’s clearly not the way his campaign team sees it.

By contrast with Trump’s rallies, Biden’s events are not exactly high energy affairs. Okay, it’s not just by contrast with Trump’s rallies. Biden’s in-person campaign events are embarrassing judged solely on their own terms.

With his daily lids Biden is also minimizing the display of his mental incapacity, as in the video below. Biden’s mental incapacity seems to me the scandal hiding in plain sight. He’s got half a mind to be president.

Via Joe Tacopino/New York Post.