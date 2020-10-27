The Washington Post has run one of its putative fact checks on Joe Biden’s confusion of George Bush with President Trump in the video I posted here yesterday. I have reposted the video at the bottom. The Post fact check by Meg Kelly runs under the headline “No, Biden did not confuse George W. Bush and Donald Trump.”

Kelly first finds that Biden might have been referring to George Lopez, one of his interlocutors in the interview from which the video was clipped. Then Kelly implicitly asserts that Biden was indeed referring to George Lopez, awarding RNC tweeter Steve Guest “Four Pinocchios for his efforts,” as she puts it.

Borrowing my evaluation of the fact-checking site Snopes in my own case, I award the Washington Post a very phlegmy Four Flems. The Post is working overtime as the media arm of the DNC and the Biden campaign. We have gone somewhere beyond farce. It’s an area we call The Twilight Zone.

Mollie Hemingway concisely responded to the Post in two tweets below.

Maybe he was referring to George Clinton! pic.twitter.com/Aq0WTf1UhK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 26, 2020

And came back again with one more.

I mean, seems far worse to say Biden thinks he's facing "four more years of George [Lopez]" instead of the relatively minor confusion of referencing the previous GOP president instead of the current one, but, then again, I don't run Biden's Rapid Response. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 27, 2020

Submitted for your consideration, here is the video evaluated by the Post.