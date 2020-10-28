The spike revisited

Someone has now posted a full video of last night’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight featuring the interview with Tony Bobulinski at YouTube. I have embedded it below. In his introduction, at about 2:10 of the video, Tucker refers to the suppression of the Biden crime family story: “We’re seeing it first hand. Last night we experienced an extraordinary attempt to interfere with our reporting on the Biden family. We’ll bring you details on that soon.”

I haven’t seen any reporting on the the attempted suppression of the interview or reporting on Bobulinski at FOX News. I want to flag this intimation of the old-fashioned Soviet style spike for readers who may have missed it.

Video via Glenn Reynolds/InstaPundit.