Posted on October 5, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Presidential Election, Coronavirus, Donald Trump

Trump Discharged

Good news today, as President Trump will be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center shortly:


Alex Berenson, who was on a panel with me at the recent Hillsdale Constitution Day program, comments:


Democrats did not try to hide their disappointment. This is partly because they want Trump to die, and partly because they want the public to have a grossly exaggerated idea of the lethality of the Wuhan virus. (Poll data indicate that they have succeeded in that regard.) Jennifer Rubin, who has been unhinged for a long time, offers an especially over-the-top take:


Speaking of hoping that Trump will die…this comes from Mollie Hemingway:


Anyway, it is good to see that President Trump is back in the saddle, not having missed a day of work as a result of contracting COVID, as I think is true for most people who catch the virus.

