Trump Discharged

Good news today, as President Trump will be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center shortly:

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020



Alex Berenson, who was on a panel with me at the recent Hillsdale Constitution Day program, comments:

Maybe the smartest comment @realdonaldtrump has ever made. For too long we have let this virus – and the media’s hysteria around it – dominate us. We need to take back our lives, our schools, and our whole world. https://t.co/gg02p3wgiM — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) October 5, 2020



Democrats did not try to hide their disappointment. This is partly because they want Trump to die, and partly because they want the public to have a grossly exaggerated idea of the lethality of the Wuhan virus. (Poll data indicate that they have succeeded in that regard.) Jennifer Rubin, who has been unhinged for a long time, offers an especially over-the-top take:

Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020



Speaking of hoping that Trump will die…this comes from Mollie Hemingway:

a 'coup de grâce' is a final blow or shot given to kill a wounded person or animal https://t.co/gy81uDOaxH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2020



Anyway, it is good to see that President Trump is back in the saddle, not having missed a day of work as a result of contracting COVID, as I think is true for most people who catch the virus.