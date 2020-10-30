Trump vs. The Incompetent Blowhard

If you have been following Scott’s Coronavirus In One State series, you know that the Incompetent Blowhard is Minnesota’s left-wing Governor, Tim Walz. That characterization is, in my view, generous.

This afternoon, President Trump made a campaign stop in Rochester, Minnesota. He was only able to speak in person to 250 people because of a mandate from our leftist Attorney General, but thousands of Trump fans assembled outside the venue. Before the event began, Trump was interviewed on C-Span. He offered his opinion of Minnesota’s Incompetent Blowhard:

President Trump has some choice words about Gov Tim Walz (D-MN) pic.twitter.com/WV4J8cbbM9 — DeplorableArmyBrat (@yogagenie) October 30, 2020



Trump is right. Will he win Minnesota? I think he might. If enthusiasm were the standard, he would win in a landslide.