Posted on October 30, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Minnesota

Trump vs. The Incompetent Blowhard

If you have been following Scott’s Coronavirus In One State series, you know that the Incompetent Blowhard is Minnesota’s left-wing Governor, Tim Walz. That characterization is, in my view, generous.

This afternoon, President Trump made a campaign stop in Rochester, Minnesota. He was only able to speak in person to 250 people because of a mandate from our leftist Attorney General, but thousands of Trump fans assembled outside the venue. Before the event began, Trump was interviewed on C-Span. He offered his opinion of Minnesota’s Incompetent Blowhard:


Trump is right. Will he win Minnesota? I think he might. If enthusiasm were the standard, he would win in a landslide.

