Biden Takes Lead In Hall of Fame Voting

Robert Goldbert of The Goldberg Retort headlines: “Biden Takes Early Lead in Baseball Hall of Fame Balloting.” It’s pretty funny:

President-elect Joe Biden has vaulted into a surprising early lead in voting for the 2021 candidates for the Baseball Hall of Fame. With about 10 percent of all the ballots in, Biden leads early favorites, including former Yankees Gary Sheffield, Nick Swisher, Roger Clemens, and Andy Pettitte as well as more controversial nominees such as Curt Schilling and Barry Bonds.

Bonds is controversial for taking illegal peformance-enhancing drugs, Schilling for being a conservative.

Biden received votes from the BBWAA and the Veterans Committee. Despite never having played major league baseball, the President-elect’s name appears on every ballot over the past decade. When asked about this, Biden campaign press secretary Bubba Bernstein stated: “There is no evidence of voter fraud by or on behalf of the Biden campaign. The president-elect’s baseball record at Archmere Academy speaks for itself. While there is a long way to go in the race to the Hall, we are confident that when all legal ballots are counted, Joe Biden will take his place there along with Shoeless Joe Jackson and Pete Rose.”

Separately the president-elect tweeted a photo with the caption: “Here’s a photo of me playing the Great American Pastime.”