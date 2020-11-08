Posted on November 8, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Election, Voter Fraud

Voter Fraud In Pennsylvania

Rudy Giuliani conducted a press conference yesterday in Philadelphia, at which several Republican poll watchers described how they were prevented by Democrats from carrying out their function, and in some cases prevented even from entering the room where ballot validation was going on. In effect, contrary to law, no Republicans were able to see or to evaluate the mail-in ballots that ostensibly swung the state to Joe Biden. Here is the press conference; Giuliani says that a lawsuit will be filed tomorrow:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses