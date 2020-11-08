Voter Fraud In Pennsylvania

Rudy Giuliani conducted a press conference yesterday in Philadelphia, at which several Republican poll watchers described how they were prevented by Democrats from carrying out their function, and in some cases prevented even from entering the room where ballot validation was going on. In effect, contrary to law, no Republicans were able to see or to evaluate the mail-in ballots that ostensibly swung the state to Joe Biden. Here is the press conference; Giuliani says that a lawsuit will be filed tomorrow: