Warnock Hates the Military [with comment by Paul]

The Democrats’ hopes of regaining control of the Senate rest on the “Reverend” Raphael Warnock. Warnock is a hard-core leftist and bigot in the Jeremiah Wright mold, as Paul has shown in several posts. Today another Warnock video came to light, this one perhaps the most devastating of all to his candidacy. In 2011, Warnock said in a sermon that “nobody can serve God and the military.” Here is the tape:

The Free Beacon points out that Georgia has the fifth-largest active military community of any state. Barring voter fraud on an even more massive scale than we have already seen, it is hard to imagine a bigoted goofball like Warnock being elected to the Senate from a state like Georgia.

PAUL ADDS: I may be wrong, but I infer from the fact that Warnock became the leading Democratic candidate for Kelly Loeffler’s seat — endorsed by Barack Obama and other party bigshots — that the national Dems were confident Thom Tillis, Joni Ernst, and/or Susan Collins would lose, so that control of the Senate wouldn’t depend on Warnock winning. Either that, or the national Dems didn’t do their homework.