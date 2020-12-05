How do you break your foot playing with a dog? The authorized version

While Joe Biden hobbled in the basement this week, I wondered how you break your foot playing with a dog. Now I’m wondering if it’s better not to know (or “know”). Naked after a shower, Biden chased after one of his dogs and tripped on a rug while pulling on the dog’s tail. That’s the story reported by the New York Post’s Steven Nelson.
Well, picture that, or don’t, preferably the latter. Once pictured, some things can’t be unseen.
Cynics like Redstate’s Bonchie and the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway and Mr. Ace aren’t buying it. Where are the fact checkers when you need them? They won’t be checking this one out. That much I can tell you.
Imagine the horrors the Biden dog had already seen, God knows what happens when Hunter shows up on Thanksgiving
Then he's sitting there and hears Joe tell the secret service "alright I need you guys to clear out of here, I'm getting undressed and playing with my dog." pic.twitter.com/Iy2VisjfR0
