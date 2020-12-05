How do you break your foot playing with a dog? The authorized version

While Joe Biden hobbled in the basement this week, I wondered how you break your foot playing with a dog. Now I’m wondering if it’s better not to know (or “know”). Naked after a shower, Biden chased after one of his dogs and tripped on a rug while pulling on the dog’s tail. That’s the story reported by the New York Post’s Steven Nelson.

Well, picture that, or don’t, preferably the latter. Once pictured, some things can’t be unseen.

Cynics like Redstate’s Bonchie and the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway and Mr. Ace aren’t buying it. Where are the fact checkers when you need them? They won’t be checking this one out. That much I can tell you.