The night the lights didn’t go out

I noted the presentation by Trump legal team volunteer Jacki Pick before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee here yesterday and followed it here with the citation of a “fact check” that presented the assertions of county officials assuring us that there was nothing to see. Rich Lowry commented further with useful links and a reporter’s Twitter thread in “About the suitcase video.”

In my initial post I directed readers to Andrea Widburg’s American Thinker column breaking down the video on which Pick relied. This morning Andrea responds to the “fact check” in the American Thinker column “Democrats’ defense of Georgia election fraud video doesn’t hold water.” American Thinker editor Tom Lifson has also kindly passed along the comments posted by our old friend Neo in “Suitcase-gate in Fulton County.” Tom has sent along the tweet below as well.

Here's how you know Democrats' lying "fact check" is a bunch of garbage. Fulton County falsely reported it *sent the ballot counters* home on election night. Then how was ballot counting after that point caught on video 'normal'? Don't believe a single word they say. Period.🔻 pic.twitter.com/xoHIc3a1T4 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 4, 2020

I operate on the premise that, given sufficient information, intelligent readers should be able to sort this out on their own. I remain skeptical, to say the least, but I don’t think we have have sufficient information to sort this out out on our own or to dismiss the conspiracy theory operative in this case.