Coming soon, another bad deal

The Biden administration is determined to reenter the nuclear deal with Iran (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA) in some form. See, for example, the Jerusalem Post/Reuters story “US already in Iran deal talks, officials met in New York – report.” It’s a critical component of the great undoing in which Biden and his cast of retreads are engaged to set us back to where we were when Barack Obama left office and as it wrenches us ever further to the dystopian left.

The JCPOA was so monumentally bad for the United States that I drew one inference from it: President Obama supported Iran’s development of nuclear weapons. He supported it to such an extent that he facilitated the regime’s funding of the nuclear project. Obama carried on a one-sided love affair with the mullahs while they continued their campaigns against the United States and Israel. He could not be deterred.

Contrary to my inference, Hudson Institute fellow Michael Doran set the JCPOA in the context of “Obama’s secret Iran strategy” (published at Mosaic in February 2015). Doran made a strong argument, but I stand by my inference. You be the judge.

Everything that we have learned since the JCPOA was promulgated belies its advertised purport. Michael Oren and Yossi Klein Halevi make this out in their current Atlantic essay “The case against the Iran deal.” Oren and Halevi draw in compelling fashion on developments since 2015. (Oren’s memoir Ally provides an invaluable account of the story up to that point.)

My point here, and I do have one, is to urge readers to take up the Oren/Halevi essay. It is a potent warning against coming attractions.

UPDATE: I assess that Doran and I are thinking along parallel lines.