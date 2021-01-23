Erection in Portland

If you read the New York Post, you may be aware that Antifa/BLM rioters continue their assault on Portland. Andy Ngo, for example, brings the news in the New York Post column “Biden won’t stop them, and neither will cops, until Portland is burned down.” Ngo reports:

In Portland, Black Lives Matter-Antifa made good on their pre-announced “J20” (January 20) riot. Around 150 Antifa dressed in black shut down traffic as they marched unimpeded to the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon. They held a large banner showing a Kalashnikov and the text, “WE DON’T WANT BIDEN — WE WANT REVENGE!” They destroyed the offices by smashing its windows one by one using hammers and metal batons. They dragged dumpsters onto the street and started a fire. Their comrades shielded them from cameras with large black umbrellas. When Portland police responded, they confiscated knives, batons, a crowbar, pepper spray and homemade firebombs from Antifa. However, most of them quickly dispersed into the neighborhood in small groups. Police only made eight arrests. Four of them had been arrested at Antifa riots in 2020. Later that night, Antifa regrouped in southwest Portland, where they chanted, “F– Joe Biden” while marching to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Dressed in riot gear, they brandished shields, batons and rocks. Federal officers used flash bangs and tear gas to disperse the rioters. Portland police arrested seven, three of whom were also charged over riots last year.

Ngo adds that the proceedings extended to Seattle, where “hundreds of Antifa shut down traffic downtown as they trashed roads and started street fires. They smashed up numerous businesses and the William Kenzo Nakamura Court House.” The Post includes the mugshots below to illustrate Ngo’s column.

To see how the proceedings are represented in outlets friendlier to the erection, as Senator Schumer called the Capitol riots, check out CNN’s “Here’s why protesters say they’re gathering in Portland” (emphasis on “protesteres”) and the New York Times’s “They’re Breaking Glass and Criticizing Biden. From the Left” (it has something to do with “divisions stoked by Donald J. Trump during his presidency and, to the left, exacerbated by years of inaction over climate change, economic disparity and systemic racism” while Antifa remains unmentioned). So far as I can tell from a search on its site, MSNBC has taken the more expedient approach of ignoring the whole damn thing.