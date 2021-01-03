Posted on January 3, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Democrats, Political correctness

In the House, Stupidity Reigns

When the House of Representatives opened its session today, the invocation was delivered by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who I take it has been ordained as a minister. This is his conclusion, in which he invokes “the monotheistic God Brahma,” if I am hearing it right. (I know it makes no sense, but that is not the point for now.) Cleaver concludes–I kid you not!–with “Amen and Awomen.” I guess this is part of Nancy Pelosi’s new, gender-free House rules:


I have been wondering for a while whether Americans are simply too dumb to sustain a democracy. Consider this a small data point bearing on that question.

