They Don’t Embarrass Easy

The sinister role that teachers’ unions play in our society has come clearly into focus, as our children’s lives have been devastated by needless school closures across the country. These closures–still in effect in most places, despite all scientific evidence that they are both unnecessary and harmful–largely reflect the power of the teachers’ unions. They evidently want to get paid, without ever entering a classroom again.

This video was produced by the Chicago Teachers Union. I won’t say it is the dumbest thing I have ever seen; competition for that honor is steep. But it is a contender. As noted in this post’s title, these people don’t embarrass easy:

Six of our rank-and-file dance teachers come together to use their art form as a voice to express their desire to feel safe amidst CPS' teacher return policy. They stand in solidarity with all educators at risk, because no one should have to choose between life and livelihood. pic.twitter.com/gajXH9PReE — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 23, 2021



Are they seriously unaware that many millions of people have kept working right through the Wuhan epidemic? And that many millions more have returned to work in recent months? Maybe so. I am not sure they understand that most people work in the Summer.

I am tired of hearing about how heroic teachers are. At this point, I would rather have my children taught by clerks at Total Wine stores than by members of teachers’ unions. At least the Total Wine clerks will show up.

A footnote: Spate of suicides among Las Vegas students prompts schools to reopen. Because shutting down the schools is so very, very safe.