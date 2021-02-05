Deep secret of electric cars

Linking to the Wired article “The spiraling environmental cost of our lithium battery addiction,” Steve Hayward asked “Who will tell the Greens there is no battery fairy?”

The sordid truth emerges in the brief video below featuring former GM manager Kristin Zimmerman. In the video Zimmerman salutes the Chevy Volt with an O. Henry twist at the end.

Via Bruce Sanborn/Not the Bee.