Climatista Fragility

You just knew that sooner or later the climatistas would grow anxious about the fact that our current national panic about race might come to eclipse the ongoing leftist panic about climate change, which is of course The Greatest Existential Threat to Humanity.TM

So what to do? Naturally, work overtime to link climate and racism. What you get is a mashup of climate change and racism clichés in Scientific American, a former science magazine. But it is a somewhat confused account of things:

Climate Anxiety Is an Overwhelmingly White Phenomenon The climate movement is ascendant, and it has become common to see climate change as a social justice issue. Climate change and its effects—pandemics, pollution, natural disasters—are not universally or uniformly felt: the people and communities suffering most are disproportionately Black, Indigenous and people of color. . . Today, a year into the pandemic, after the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, I am deeply concerned about the racial implications of climate anxiety. If people of color are more concerned about climate change than white people, why is the interest in climate anxiety so white? Is climate anxiety a form of white fragility or even racial anxiety? Put another way, is climate anxiety just code for white people wishing to hold onto their way of life or get “back to normal,” to the comforts of their privilege? The white response to climate change is literally suffocating to people of color. Climate anxiety can operate like white fragility, sucking up all the oxygen in the room and devoting resources toward appeasing the dominant group. . . The prospect of an unlivable future has always shaped the emotional terrain for Black and brown people, whether that terrain is racism or climate change. Climate change compounds existing structures of injustice, and those structures exacerbate climate change.

There’s more, but it never gets any better. You really do get the feeling that if a hostile alien invasion was imminent, the left would find a way to link it to racism. And climate. If we had perfect social justice, surely no aliens species would ever think to intervene.