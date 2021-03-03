Insurrection, 2016

The Democrats’ pompous characterization of the mini-riot at the Capitol on January 6 as an “insurrection” is a transparent political ploy. The idea of appointing a “9/11-style” commission to investigate a riot in which no one was killed or seriously injured by the rioters is self-refuting. How about a “9/11-style” commission to investigate the murders of Trump supporters in Portland and Denver during the campaign? Or the people who died in the Minneapolis riots? That would make more sense.

Actually, if you want to talk about insurrection, the violence and violent rhetoric that the Democratic Party marshaled after Donald Trump’s election in 2016 more nearly fits the definition. I recently looked at a couple of posts that I did in November 2016 that make the point. This one was titled Violence on the Left:

In America, political violence is pretty much exclusively a phenomenon of the Left. The election of Donald Trump has precipitated a wave of violence, which the New York Times acknowledges rather grudgingly:

Thousands of people across the country marched, shut down highways, burned effigies and shouted angry slogans on Wednesday night to protest the election of Donald J. Trump as president. The demonstrations, fueled by social media, continued into the early hours of Thursday. The crowds swelled as the night went on but remained mostly peaceful.

I love how liberal reporters use “mostly peaceful” as a euphemism for “violent.” And of course, these are merely “protests” and “demonstrations,” all in the American tradition of free speech.

British readers of the Daily Mail got a far more accurate picture of what went on:

Violence has broken out at anti-Trump rallies across America overnight as tens of thousands marched against the President-elect before angry mobs attacked police, started fires and shut down highways. The streets of downtown Oakland in California were choked with smoke Thursday as police launched tear gas and protesters lit fires, in what became by some distance the most violent of the many protests against the election of Donald Trump. More than 6,000 protesters were seen on the streets of Oakland with an initially peaceful march down a cop-lined street turning nasty after some protesters threw bottles at officers and torched a police car. An office block was also attacked, daubed with ‘f*** Trump’ and ‘kill Trump’ graffiti and then set alight.

The photographs tell the story:

The Daily Mail describes Trump as “inflammatory.” This is what I call inflammatory:

I’m so old, I can remember when people were being told they needed to accept the results of the election.

This one came just three days later, titled Democrats: Vicious, Violent, Anti-Democratic.

Across the country, Democrats disappointed at losing the presidential election are rioting, burning American flags, throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers, hurling bricks through windows, setting fires in urban streets, and attacking random passers-by. We wrote about the riots and posted photos here. Much more could be added in the three days that have gone by since that post. The photos could be multiplied endlessly.

This rioter had a particularly ugly message, one that you might think would offend feminists:

I’m just kidding about the feminists. Everyone knows feminism has nothing to do with women. It is all about extreme leftism. Lest you think “Rape Melania” is a uniquely evil manifestation of liberalism by one individual, check out the trending hashtags on Twitter. Many thousands of Democrats joined in the “#Rape Melania” movement.

But that isn’t the worst, not by a long shot. Across America, vicious assaults have been carried out against Donald Trump voters. This one, in Chicago, was probably the worst. The Trump voter was beaten and kicked to within an inch of his life. When he crawled to his car to seek safety, one of the Democrats who had been assaulting him took the wheel and drove off, at speeds up to 65 miles an hour, while the Republican victim of the assault hung on for dear life. At last word, he is expected to live.

I suppose there is an irony in the fact that YouTube deletes a video of Democrats beating the daylights out of a Republican. It violates their ever-shifting but always leftist standards.

With this outrageous conduct by Democrats taking place, one might think that leaders of the Democratic Party would be scurrying to disavow their supporters’ violence. But that isn’t happening. Are you aware of a single prominent Democrat who has repudiated the Democratic Party riots going on across the country? I am not. Or who has tried to distance his party from vicious, felonious assaults like the one in the video above? I am not aware of any Democrat who has condemned the life-threatening beating of a random Trump voter in Chicago. As best I can tell, leading Democrats think this sort of Brownshirt behavior is just fine.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, often mentioned as a Democrat Presidential or Vice-Presidential nominee, hailed the vicious rioters, saying: “God bless the protesters.”

That is today’s Democratic Party: the vicious, the violent, the anti-democratic, the bullies. The fascists.

Which looks more like an insurrection? What a handful of Trump supporters, Antifa activists and random nuts with fur hats and horns did on January 6, or what thousands of Democratic Party activists did across the country after Donald Trump was elected in 2016? I would add that I don’t remember a single Democrat Party politician denouncing the violence of 2016. Not one.